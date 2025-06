WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks Super Regional G1 Win vs Florida State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, infielders AJ Singer and Jacob Krieg following the 5-4 win over Florida State in game one of the best-of-three Super Regional.

