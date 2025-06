BeaversEdge Previews Oregon State Baseball Super Regional vs Florida State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (45-13-1) set to host the Corvallis Super Regional and face Florida State (41-14), BeaversEdge previews the weekend! Publisher Brenden Slaughter is joined by senior writer Ryan Harlan, writer Brogan Slaughter, & special guest from our sister site, The Osceola, Curt Weiler, to learn more about the Seminoles!

MORE: WATCH: Beavers Preview Supers | Beavers Odds To Win Supers, CWS | Beavers To Start Super Regionals Friday | The 3-2-1: OSU Punches Ticket To Supers | Beavers Talk Win Over USC | OV Profile: Kai Wheaton | 3 Reasons Why OSU Will Win Regional | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over USC