3-2-1: Oregon State Baseball Fights 'Till The End, Takes Down Florida State

With the Oregon State baseball team (46-13-1) taking down Florida State (41-15) in game one of the Corvallis Super Regional 5-4, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan gives three things we learned, gives two predictions, and poses one question ahead of Saturday's matchup...

1. Oregon State fights to the end

(Insert Jim Carey voice) So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

The Beavers were faced with a 4-1 deficit headed into the bottom of the ninth with three outs to work with for a late rally to avoid dropping game one in the Corvallis Super Regional. Most teams, when faced with that type of situation, let the moment become too big for them, but the Beavers aren’t most teams.

When down by three runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Beavers never flinched and in fact embraced the challenge head-on.

All sparked from a wild pitch from Florida State’s closer Joe Charles, who sent a pitch to the backstop that helped score Wilson Weber from third. Then, after that WP with Jacob Krieg at the plate with two outs and two strikes, Krieg hits a 2-RBI single to tie the ball game to help force extra innings.

That grit and resilience that Beavers showed in that moment to tie up the game with Krieg down to his final strike was all the confidence this team needed to go take game one after that at bat. As the cliche goes in baseball, as long as you have a strike, you have a chance and the Beavers well had a chance to win with one strike.

The Beavers have embodied that mentality through the course of the Corvallis Regional and picked up that momentum right where they left off today, albeit in a little more dramatic fashion this time around.

When this team plays loose with their backs against the wall, they can win any game that’s in front of them and deliver in high-pressure situations like the one they faced today.

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham praised the tenacity of his team to continue to find ways to win regardless of the score or situation in the bottom of the ninth to win a game. This season, the Beavers have won games by drawing a walkoff walk, walkoff hit by pitch, or scoring a ton of runs in one inning, like they did against Saint Mary’s and USC in the Corvallis Regional.