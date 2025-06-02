Oregon State Official Visit Profile: CB Kai Wheaton

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State Beavers put the finsihing otuches on a busy official visit weekend on Sunday and now will turn their attention to their next group of visitors this upcoming weekend.

While BeaversEdge is currently catching up with this past weekend's official visitors, we are already starting to preview this upcoming weekend's visitors. The first official visitor on our list is one of the Beavers' top cornerbacks targets, Allen (TX) standout Kai Wheaton.

MORE: 3 Reasons Why OSU Will Win Regional | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over USC | Beavers Cruise Past Trojans | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over St. Mary's | 3-2-1: Beavers Take Down TCU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win vs TCU | Beavers Take Down TCU | Who's Visiting OSU This Weekend | How OSU Can Still Win Corvallis Regional | Corvallis Regional Primer | SU Commit Schedules B12 Visit | Football OV Central