Oregon State Official Visit Profile: LB Ramzak Fruean

After a quiet holiday weekend, the Oregon State Beavers coaching staff will be back to business next weekend, hosting prospects on campus for official visitors. Among those offiical visitors will be one of the top prospects in the Pacific Northwest, Bethel (WA) linebacker Ramzak Fruean.

