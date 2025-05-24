Oregon State WBB Lands Crater Guard Taylor Young For 2026-27

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State women's basketball and head coach Scott Rueck landed one of the top prospects in the state ahead of the 2026-27 season as Crater guard Taylor Young announced her pledge on Instagram.

She's ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2026 in the state of Oregon, per Prep Hoop Girls... She's the Beavers' first pledge in the 2026 recruiting class...

The 5-foot-9 guard is coming off a junior campaign with the Comets, where she helped lead them to a state championship win over South Albany in OT. She was named MVP with 25 points in the championship game...



