The Dam Report: What RB Braylon Toliver Brings to Oregon State

Last Sunday, Oregon State landed commitment No. 4 of their 2026 recruiting class when Erie (CO) running back Braylon Toliver announced his decision to be a Beaver after an official visit to campus.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback replaces the lost commitment from Lake Oswego native LaMarcus Bell who decommitted from the Beavers earlier this month. Toliver is coming off a productive junior season at Erie High School in Erie, Colorado, totaling 1,173 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 126 carries. He also had 12 receptions for 206 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

But what are the Beavers' getting in Toliver? BeaversEdge takes a look below.