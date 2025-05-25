Beavers To Host Corvallis Regional For 11th Time Since 2005

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OV Profile: LB Ramzak Fruean | WBB Adds Taylor Young | The Dam Report: What RB Braylon Toliver Brings? | WATCH: Beavers Talk Postseason | Latest Postseason Projections | Noah Tishendorf Recaps OV

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball is one of 16 programs that will host an NCAA Regional, it was announced on Sunday.

The 2025 Corvallis Regional will get underway Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The entire 64-team field will be announced Monday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2.

Oregon State earned the opportunity to host thanks to a 41-12-1 record, including a 17-2 mark at home as the Beavers went 24-10-1 in road and neutral-site games. OSU is one of just three teams in the top 50 of the RPI to have played less than 20 home games entering NCAA Regional play.

MORE: Baseball Projections | Baseball Ranks | Beavs Land 2026 RB | Inside The Dam: Notes, Offers, Visits | The 3-2-1: Beavers Make Case For National Seed

Oregon State is hosting a regional for the 13th time, and 11th since 2005. OSU is 30-7 (.810) in NCAA Regional games at home.

The hosting opportunity is the third during Mitch Canham’s tenure as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach at Oregon State. He’s guided the Beavers to a 6-1 mark in 2022 and 2024, defeating New Mexico State, San Diego and Vanderbilt in 2022 and then Tulane and UC Irvine last season.

All-session tickets for the regional go on sale Monday morning at 11 a.m. PT and can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com. If single-sessions tickets are available, they will go on sale at 9 a.m. the day of the game.

OSU Athletics