Oregon State baseball and head coach Mitch Canham added an essential piece for the upcoming 2024 season as Washington State infielder Elijah Hainline announced his commitment!

BeaversEdge.com first reported Hainline's anticipated arrival last Sunday...

Hainline is coming off a sophomore campaign with the Cougars that saw him earn All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention honors after starting all 51 games he appeared in. He made 41 starts at second base, six at third base, and four at shortstop.

He hit .337 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 10 stolen bases... he was the first WSU player with double-digit doubles, home runs, and stolen bases. Defensively, he had a fielding percentage of .953 with 10 errors on the year.

During his freshman season in 2022, Hainline appeared in 48 games (45 starts) and hit .228 with seven doubles, one home run, and 21 RBI... he was also third in Pac-12 Conference and led WSU with eight sacrifice bunts...

Hainline is expected to play shortstop for the Beavers with 2023 shortstop Kyle Dernedde having entered the transfer portal, but there's still a good amount to be decided as far as the infield goes...

Second baseman Travis Bazzana will return in 2023, but first baseman Garret Forrester is likely to sign with Pittsburgh, and third baseman Mikey Kane has a decision to make after being selected in the 17th round by the White Sox.

The Beavers' infield received a massive boost during the MLB Draft process as highly-touted infielder (70th best overall prospect per MLB) Trent Carraway announced he was coming to Oregon State.

