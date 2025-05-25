Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (5/25)

With D1 Baseball and Baseball America coming out with their most recent field of 64 projection coming out this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this late-May projection.

In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team remained as the No. 9 overall seed, paired with No. 8 overall seed Coastal Carolina...

This update is reflected with Oregon's loss to Nebraska in the BIG10 Tournament, which most likely takes them out of the top eight with their RPI dipping. So in this projection, the Beavers would have to travel to Conway (SC) for the Super Regional Round.

The Beavers would have UC Irvine, USC, and St. Mary's in the Corvallis Regional. While Coastal would have Arizona, Virginia, and Fresno State...

OSU is idle this week ahead of selection Monday...

FULL PROJECTION