BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 1 Avery Roberts

Avery Roberts

No. 36 6-foot-1, 233-pounds Inside Linebacker Redshirt Junior Wilmington, Del. Concord HS 2020 STATS: 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, and half a sack.

2020 Recap

Entering the 2020 season as one of the more established pieces within Oregon State's defense, Roberts had a superb season. The 6-foot-1, 233-pounder led the Pac-12 in tackles (69), was named Pac-12 All First-Team, and established himself as one of the best interior linebackers in the country. While the team defensive success didn't necessarily always follow, Roberts' sturdy and reliable play in the middle was absolutely key to everything the Beavers wanted to do on that side of the ball. Unfortunately for Roberts, his season was cut short in the penultimate game of the season when he suffered a broken arm. The injury knocked him out for the final game of the season and kept him largely sidelined for spring as he went through his recovery. While suffering an injury to close the season was a setback, it won't impact Roberts whatsoever heading into this next season as he's 100% and ready to roll...

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, there's little doubt that Roberts is one of the best inside linebackers in the conference, if not the country. Roberts, who has already been named to several preseason award watch lists, should be in line to be a force on defense for the Beavers again this season. Teaming with fellow inside 'backer Omar Speights, the two create arguably the best 1-2 punch in the conference, and as I mentioned in Speights' article, I think this is the year where the play of these two influences the rest of the defense. The Beavers have the pieces in place to yield a stronger and more consistent defense than they've shown the first few seasons under Smith, and I think that'll happen this season because Roberts will be holding the defense to a very high standard. His steady and reliable play from the interior of the defense has a calming effect on the rest of the group and I think we're going to see Roberts have a terrific year. Roberts' stellar play is invaluable to the Beavers' scheme and they'll need him to have another big season to have the sort of defensive improvement they're looking for this season. Whether or not he leads the conference in tackles again remains to be seen, but I guarantee Roberts will be doing everything in his power to uplift his defense and help the Beavers reach the postseason. That leadership, combined with his consistent & tenacious play on the field, earns him the coveted No. 1 spot on the BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021...



