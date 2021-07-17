BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 10 Zeriah Beason

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: Projected Class 2.0 | 2022 Recruit Big Board

Zeriah Beason

No. 18 6-foot, 198-pounds Wide Receiver Freshman Duncanville, Texas Duncanville HS 2020 STATS: 16 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns

2020 Recap

After joining the program in Jan. 2020 as one of the more highly-touted arrivals at the receiver position in years, Beason didn't disappoint in his freshman campaign as he burst onto the scene and showed flashes of just how special he's going to be. The 6-foot, 198-pounder immediately began to figure into the Beavers' equations, as there were whispers in the early and only days of the 2020 spring that he could be in line for immediate playing time. That turned out to be exactly the case as even though the 2020 season was delayed and abbreviated, Beason went on to appear in all seven games, including earning starts in five of those contests. He scored his first career touchdown in the Beavers' win over Oregon, before impressively closing the season with back-to-back touchdowns against Stanford and Arizona State.

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, there's a real chance that Beason could emerge as the go-to receiver within the offense. While there's a fair amount of upperclassmen experience with the likes of Trevon Bradford, Tyjon Lindsey, Tre'Shaun Harrison, & Champ Flemings, there's a decent chance that Beason could end up being the most productive receiver of the crop. During spring, it was beyond eye-opening to see just how much Beason has continued to improve since the end of the 2020 season. While a fair amount of the receiver corps was on the shelf for various portions of spring, Beason feasted with the opportunity as he easily turned in one of the best spring sessions of anyone on the squad. It's not an exaggeration to say he's looking like the next "big" OSU receiver, following in the footsteps of Brandin Cooks and Isaiah Hodgins. The last time I saw a freshman that was playing this advanced of football, it was one of the two above-mentioned guys, so that adds a lot of expectation and excitement for Beason heading into the 2021 campaign. He's one of the hardest workers on the team, and I see him taking the increased expecations in stride and being a very impactful receiver for the team this season. After getting his feet wet and experiencing the college game for all it is last year, I expect the game to slow down in a big way for Beason in 2021 on his way to a huge season.

