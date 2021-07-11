BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 15 Tristan Gebbia

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: TE Jack Velling Commits To OSU | Mailbag: Recruiting Updates; Injuries; NIL

Tristan Gebbia

No. 88 6-foot-2, 200-pounds Quarterback Redshirt Junior Calabasas, Calif. Calabasas HS 2020 STATS: 80-for-129 (62%), 3 TD, 3 INT and 824 yards. Added two rushing scores.

2020 Recap

After winning the starting job for the first time in his college career entering the 2020 campaign, Gebbia's season was cut short when he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Oregon in the fourth game of the year. In the four games Gebbia started, he led Oregon State to a 2-2 record, earning wins over California and Oregon, while falling to Washington and Washington State. While Gebbia struggled with consistency out of the gate with up and down performances against WSU, UW, & Cal, he had his best performance of the season against the Ducks before being injured. Unfortunately for Gebbia, the injury turned out to be the lengthiest of his career as he missed spring workouts and wasn't back to 100% until about June. Heading into fall camp, he'll be full-go with no limitations.

2021 Outlook

Entering fall camp, Gebbia will be looking to win the starting job for the second straight season as he'll compete with Colorado transfer Sam Noyer and Chance Nolan. While Gebbia was able to fend off Nolan for the starting gig a season ago, the presence of Noyer this season combined with Nolan's improvement will make winning the job a much taller task. Gebbia is the most experienced and well-versed quarterback in Brian Lindgren's offensive scheme, but Noyer is coming off a season that saw him lead Colorado to an Alamo Bowl appearance against Texas. Add in Nolan who's capable of staying in the mix because of his unique skillset and Gebbia has some fierce competition around him. The starting job is available for Gebbia, but he'll need to have an extremely good fall camp where he leaves no doubt he's the guy. He's certainly capable of doing just that as he's flashed moments of being a solid starter, but coming off a serious injury, I have some reservations about him being able to fend off Noyer who came to Corvallis intending to be a day one starter.

Previously