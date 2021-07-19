BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 9 Sam Noyer

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: Meet The 2022 Commitments | Opponent Preview: Hawaii

Sam Noyer

No. 6 6-foot-4, 220-pounds Quarterback Rs-Senior Beaverton, Ore. Beaverton HS 2020 STATS: 88-for-160 (55%) for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns. Also threw seven interceptions. Added 208 yards on 52 carries (4.0 avg) and five touchdowns on the ground.

2020 Recap

In his first season being given the keys to Colorado's offense, Noyer thrived as the Beaverton, Ore. native helped lead the Buffaloes to an Alamo Bowl appearance against Texas. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, who was originally recruited to Colorado by current Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, didn't get a full opportunity to showcase himself until his redshirt senior season, but once he did, he showed everyone that he can be an effective starter in the conference. Over the course of the 2020 season, Noyer went 88-for-160 through the air (55%) for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also showcased how dangerous he can be as a designed runner, recording over 200 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Before dropping the final two games of the season (Utah & Texas) to finish with a 4-2 overall record, Noyer led the Buffs to a 4-0 start, which included wins over UCLA, Stanford, San Diego State, and Arizona.

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 campaign, Noyer decided he would take advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver rule and return home to Oregon to play for Oregon State in his final season. The timing couldn't have been better for the Beavers as Noyer's intention to transfer to Corvallis came just days before it was announced that up-and-coming freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson would miss the majority of the campaign with shoulder surgery. Given that Gulbranson was the most effective quarterback during spring, adding Noyer was a huge coup for Jonathan Smith and Co. because it gave them the ultimate security blanket for the 2021 season. While he'll have to compete with Tristan Gebbia and Chance Nolan for the starting job, neither boast the credentials and experience that he has. While Gebbia led OSU to victories in two games last year and Nolan showed promise in his starts, neither led their team to a bowl game last season as did Noyer and I believe that experience will push him over the top. Gebbia and Nolan have the advantage of being more versed in Lindgren's offense, but I expect about midway through fall camp Noyer will emerge as the most reliable and consistent option for the Beavers to roll with under center. He's been in big moments, and handing him the keys to the offense on the road against Purdue to kick off the season doesn't give me any pause. Noyer didn't come to Corvallis to spend his last and only collegiate season on the bench, so I expect him to win the job and be Oregon State's guy under center this year...

