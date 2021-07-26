BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 3 Teagan Quitoriano

Teagan Quitoriano

No. 84 6-foot-6, 256-pounds Tight End Junior Salem, Ore. Sprague HS 2020 STATS: 14 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown

2020 Recap

In his first season as a full-time starter, Quitoriano played and started in each of Oregon State's seven contests in 2020. After recording five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019, Quitoriano nearly doubled up his reception and yardage numbers in a shortened-2020 season as he finished with 14 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown. His best performance of the season came during the Beavers' win over California where he caught a career-best four passes, totaling 65 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. Like many others on the receiving end in '20, consistent quarterback play would have improved Quitorianio's numbers significantly and that's what I'm most looking for heading into this next season.

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 campaign, there's a real chance Quitoriano emerges as the go-to threat for whoever is under center. While the Beavers have a ton of talent at receiver, including some talented guys in Zeriah Beason, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Trevon Bradford, and others, none boast the size, speed, and physicality Quitoriano has with the ball in his hands. Entering the year having played in 29 games (17 starts) and having career totals of 21 receptions for 298 yards and three touchdowns, this seems like a prime season for Quitoriano to explode production-wise. When you have the skill set of a player like Quitoriano, let alone two when you consider Luke Musgrave, the Beavers have to get the ball in those guys' hands as much as possible. There are very few defensive players in the conference who will be able to match up with Quitoriano in the secondary and the Beavers need to utilize that advantage routinely. While It seemed as though the tight-end receiving production has been inconsistent the past couple of seasons, I'm anticipating Beavers make the tight end a much bigger and more featured part of the passing attack this season. Quitoriano is one of the best blocking tight ends in the conference, and if he can add consistent receiving production to his game, he'll become an x-factor that the Beavers have been searching for at the position.

Previously