BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 6 Joshua Gray

Joshua Gray (67) lifts up running back Jermar Jefferson (6) after scoring against WSU (AP)

Joshua Gray

No. 67 6-foot-4, 304-pounds Offensive Line Redshirt Freshman Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Rancho Cucamonga HS 2020 STATS: N/A

2020 Recap

Talk about starting your collegiate career strong... After redshirting the 2019 season and only playing in one contest (finale vs Oregon), Gray burst onto the scene in advance of the 2020 season as he checked in at left tackle and never relinquished the spot. It's not unheard of for a redshirt-freshman to seize a starting OL spot, but given that it was arguably the most important position on the line in left tackle, it shows just how much confidence the coaching staff had to empower him at such an early point in his career. Gray didn't disappoint when he earned the starting gig as he went on to play and start in all seven of Oregon State's contests. He also helped protect Tristan Gebbia/Chance Nolan's blindside quite well as he allowed just two sacks and two quarterback hits in 2020. This past season, he teamed with Nous Keobounnam, Jake Levengood, Nathan Eldridge, & Brandon Kipper to help lead Jermar Jefferson to nearly 900 rushing yards and five 100-yard efforts.

2021 Outlook

Entering the 2021 campaign, Gray is one of Oregon State's youngest starting offensive linemen, yet one of the most talented. It's not often that a redshirt-freshman can seize such an important position on the OL so quickly, but that's the benefit the Beavers have with Gray. Thanks to the blanket waiver put in place this offseason, Gray returns with four years of eligibility left and already boasts the credentials of a very strong freshman campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder exceeded all expectations for his first season starting under OL coach Jim Michalczik and I'm very excited to see how much better he'll continue to get. Michalczik is one of the best position coaches in the country, and if Gray is already playing at such a high level this early on, it's going to be very intriguing to see just how good he can get over the next couple of seasons. All in all, the Beavers have an emerging stud on the OL in Gray and with him set to anchor the quarterbacks' blindside for the foreseeable future, OSU is in great shape...

Previously