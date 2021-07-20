BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 8 Trevon Bradford

Trevon Bradford

No. 8 6-foot, 185-pounds Receiver Rs-Senior Oregon City, Ore. Oregon City HS 2020 STATS: Caught 24 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. Also rushed twice for 14 yards.

2020 Recap

The elder-statesmen of the receiver group, Bradford finished the 2020 campaign with 24 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot, 185-pounder played in five games for the Beavers in 2020 (four starts) and was able to get back on track as the leading man in the room after missing a portion of the 2019 season due to injury. While Bradford finished with just 239 receiving yards, that was enough to be the team leader in a season where the Beavers didn't necessarily yield a dynamic, consistent passing attack. His best game of the season came in the win over Oregon, where he finished with eight receptions for 93 yards while also adding 14 yards on the ground.

2021 Outlook

After electing to take advantage of the COVID-19 blanket waiver rule, the Oregonian-native Bradford elected to return to Corvallis for a sixth season. Having appeared in 39 games (19 starts) over the course of his career, Bradford is Oregon State's most seasoned receiver. He's recorded 1,273 total receiving yards (23rd all-time at OSU) and has tallied nine touchdowns. He's also notched over 200 career rushing yards. With that said, if the Beavers can get consistent quarterback production, Bradford will be in line for a big-time final hurrah. While there's a fair amount of competition in the room and several guys who will demand playing time and touches, Bradford is quite electric with the ball in his hands, and being one of the most experienced guys, he knows exactly what the team needs each time he laces them up. That experience will prove invaluable this season as I also look for Bradford to take on an even bigger leadership role this season. While Bradford is going to give solid results when he's on the field, I want to see what he'll be able to provide the young guys like Zeriah Beason and Makiya Tongue from a mentorship standpoint. All in all, in numerous ways, I expect Bradford to have a really solid final campaign. He's as determined of a player as you'll meet and is a terrific guy to have in the locker room, so Oregon State getting him back for another season was a big coup for the upcoming 2021 season.

