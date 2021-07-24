BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 5 Jaydon Grant

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: 3 2021 Fall Camp Breakout Candidates | Opponent Preview: Idaho

Jaydon Grant

No. 3 6-foot, 190-pounds Defensive Back Redshirt Junior West Linn, Ore. West Linn HS 2020 STATS: 29 tackles with two interceptions and two pass breakups

2020 Recap

Penciling in as a starter in the secondary, the 2020 season was a solid one for Grant as he appeared and started in all seven contests, recording 29 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups. While Nahshon Wright garnered a lot of the headlines this past season for his solid play in the secondary, Grant actually almost finished with the same stat line. Like Wright, he also recorded two interceptions but finished with one less tackle and two fewer pass breakups. After bursting onto the scene in '19, the 2020 season was a strong step forward for Grant in a lot of ways. Not only did he continue to improve on the field, but he also improved as a leader, becoming more vocal within the secondary and holding his teammates accountable. With two years of eligibility remaining, the sky is still the limit as far as what Grant will be able to achieve production-wise. He's only going to continue to improve and his desire to succeed and see his team succeed is almost unmatched on the squad...

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, there's a lot of expectation and excitement for what Grant will bring to the table. The West Linn native is one of Oregon State's most experienced defensive backs and position coach Blue Adams loves the way he plays the game. He's become almost the mold for the way that Adams wants his DB's to attack the position and that's mighty high praise. During spring, it was clear that Grant was one of the Beavers' most complete defensive backs as he was regularly leading the defense from his safety spot. Whether it was helping communicate to other guys to be in the right spot or making plays himself, he turned in a really fine spring session that told me he's in line for a really good year. Armed with multiple years of experience, I'd expect Grant to have his best season as a Beaver in 2020. Oregon State's secondary is finally at the point where you can feel really good about the depth and talent there and that'll benefit Grant greatly. Look for Grant to lock down one of the starting safety spots and come into his own as one of the enforcers of the secondary in 2021...

