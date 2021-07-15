BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 11 Simon Sandberg

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: 2022 Recruit Big Board | Four-star DE Sterling Lane Talks Top 5

Simon Sandberg

No. 96 6-foot-3, 287-pounds Defensive Line Redshirt Junior Karlstad, Sweden Tingvalla HS -> San Francisco City College 2020 STATS: Five tackles, one tackle for loss, & three pass breakups

2020 Recap

After getting immersed into the power-five game during his first season in Corvallis in 2019, the 2020 season saw Sandberg be elevated to one of the starting spots on the defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 287-pounder has grown immensely from when he first arrived and we've seen flashes of what he'll be able to bring to the table over his first couple of seasons. This past year, Sandberg started and played in all seven of Oregon State's contests, recording five tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass breakups. Heading into this upcoming campaign, Sandberg is as likely as any on the defensive line to make a sizable jump production-wise as he's coming off a very good spring where he looked equal parts physical and fast getting into the backfield.

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, both Sandberg and the Beavers would like to see his numbers go up. Entering the season with 16 games played (seven starts), 16 tackles, and three tackles for loss, the next two seasons will be crucial for Sandberg as he looks to carve out a consistent and productive niche within the defensive line. The Beavers have been starving for production on the DL since Jonathan Smith arrived and the team could really use a guy like Sandberg putting together his best overall season in 2021. He's certainly capable of doing so, as he's coming off the heels of a very solid spring session where he definetly upped his play on the field and leadership. He'll need to be more consistent on the field, but the base is there and I like Sandberg to have a really strong fall camp and enter the season primed to be one of the Beavers' most effective d-linemen.

