BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 12 Nous Keobounnam

Nous Keobounnam

No. 69 6-foot-2, 294-pounds Offensive Line Redshirt Senior Portland, Ore. Centennial HS 2020 STATS: N/A

2020 Recap

After joining Oregon State's program as a walk-on under the previous regime back in June of 2016, Keobounnam has gone from an unheralded reserve to one of the Beavers' top linemen during his time in Corvallis. The 2020 season was Keobounnam's second full-season starting as he started and played in all five of the Beavers' contests at right guard. That came on the heels of a 2019 season where the team tasked him with playing in all 12 games (11 starts) at the center spot. This past season, he teamed with Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Nathan Eldridge, & Brandon Kipper to help lead Jermar Jefferson to nearly 900 rushing yards and five 100-yard efforts.

2021 Outlook

Entering the 2021 campaign having played in 40 games (16 starts), Keobounnam checks in as one of Oregon State's most experienced offensive linemen. The 6-foot-2, 294-pounder has become a model of consistency for the offensive line since becoming a full-time starter and you'd better believe he took advantage of his extra season of eligibility from the NCAA for a reason. That being said, I'd be extremely surprised if we don't see Keobounnam in the starting lineup come the opener against Purdue. His experience, consistency, and leadership make him an invaluable piece to the puzzle, and given that he was 1/5 of a very solid line last season, I'd expect the same again in 2021.

Previously