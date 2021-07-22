BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 7 Isaac Hodgins

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

Isaac Hodgins

No. 99 6-foot, 274-pounds Defensive Line Junior Oakley, Calif. Berean Christian HS 2020 STATS: 28 tackles with 1.5 sacks

2020 Recap

One of Oregon State's most seasoned and experienced linemen, Hodgins started and played in all seven of the Beavers' contests in 2020. The 6-foot, 274-pounder just completed a junior campaign that saw him finish the year with 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks. For his efforts, Hodgins was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. While Oregon State's defensive line as a whole struggled with consistency in 2020, Hodgins was a constant in terms of being a reliable playmaker as he finished seventh on the team in tackles and had the most of any defensive lineman. Heading into this next season, I'm excited to see what Hodgins will be able to bring with another year of experience under his belt while also having the benefit of playing alongside more talent and experience.

2021 Outlook

Entering the 2021 season, Hodgins boasts a ton of experience as he's played in 31 games (30 starts) and has recorded 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Entering his fourth season in the program, Hodgins will be counted on to be one of the leaders and top playmakers on the defensive line. Unlike previous seasons where the depth and playmaking around him weren't at the level it needed to be, it's at least a step in the right direction this year as the team has more depth and experience on the DL. Given that he started as a true freshman back in 2018, Hodgins has been through just about everything you can see and that's why I'm looking for him to have a big season in 2021. His 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks in a seven-game season was an improvement from where he was as a sophomore in '19 and I'd expect we'd see another sizable jump in production this season as well. Hodgins has earned a reputation as one of the hardest working guys on the team and he has a big-time desire to succeed, so I'm predicting we'll see a big care-factor level from him and the rest of the defensive line this season.

