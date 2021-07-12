BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 14 Jake Levengood

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: Mid Term Grades: Defense | Mailbag: Recruiting Updates; Injuries; NIL |

Jake Levengood (70)

No. 70 6-foot-4, 293-pounds Offensive Line Redshirt Sophomore Vacaville, Calif. Vacaville HS 2020 STATS:

2020 Recap

The 2020 season saw Levengood ascend to a full-time starter as he started all seven games for the Beavers at left guard. The 6-foot-4, 293-pounder was part of Jim Michalczik's offensive line group that exceeded expectations with several new starters, helping lead the way for Jermar Jefferson to record nearly 900 rushing yards and five 100-yard efforts. Given that the 2020 season was the first time he was a full-time starter, I'd say Levengood exceeded all expecations. Just a sophomore, there's a ton of room for him to grow and he'll be expected to be just as productive in 2021.

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 campaign, it would be very shocking if Levengood didn't earn the starting job at left guard. Michalczik is notorious for keeping the OL competition open to the final moment and has even said that the 2020 starters aren't guaranteed a starting spot in '21, but even still, Levengood is going to be in a great position to seize the starting gig once again. Chemistry and cohesion are extremely important with OL, perhaps more so than any other position group, so with the Beavers having the ability to roll out their same starting five up front that they did last year, I'd be shocked if they didn't. Levengood was one-fifth of a better-than-expected unit in 2020, and given that he's still relatively young, I don't think we've seen his best just yet. Look for him to be even more consistent within the system and up front in his second full year starting in '21...

