Ethan Thompson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Chicago

After a stellar four-year career at Oregon State that saw him lead the Beavers to the NCAA Elite Eight in his senior year, guard Ethan Thompson has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Chicago Bulls per HoopsHype.

This past season, Thompson averaged 15.7 points, four rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, earning him a spot on the All Pac-12 First Team.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder definitely upped his stock following the Beavers' Elite Eight run and given his experience, he's going to be in a solid position with Chicago.

Time will tell how he fits within the Bulls' system, but Thompson is definitely a guy who could find a home in the NBA quickly if he's able to put things together and utilize his knowledge and experience.

Exhibit 10 contracts essentially give teams a chance to invite a prospect to training camp without guaranteeing a roster spot or significant salary.

For perspective, Tres Tinkle signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers following the 2020 NBA Draft before ultimately ending up in the G-League.