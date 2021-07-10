BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 16 Luke Musgrave

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: TE Jack Velling Commits To OSU | Mailbag: Recruiting; Injuries; NIL

Luke Musgrave

No. 88 6-foot-6, 248-pounds Tight End Sophomore Bend, Ore. Bend Senior HS 2020 STATS: 12 rec, 142 yards

2020 Recap

Getting an extended run during his sophomore campaign, the 2020 season was all about Musgrave getting more comfortable in the system and on the field as he appeared in all seven games, recording 12 catches for 142 yards. He flashed moments of being able to be a very effective tight end in the Beavers' scheme, as evidenced by the opener against Washington State where he secured four receptions for a career-high 56 yards. He'll greatly benefit from consistent quarterback play and a more defined role in the offense as he's shown the coaching staff what he can do in practice, now he's got to take it to the games and be just as consistent.

2021 Outlook