BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 16 Luke Musgrave
In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster.
Luke Musgrave
No. 88
6-foot-6, 248-pounds
Tight End
Sophomore
Bend, Ore.
Bend Senior HS
2020 STATS: 12 rec, 142 yards
2020 Recap
Getting an extended run during his sophomore campaign, the 2020 season was all about Musgrave getting more comfortable in the system and on the field as he appeared in all seven games, recording 12 catches for 142 yards.
He flashed moments of being able to be a very effective tight end in the Beavers' scheme, as evidenced by the opener against Washington State where he secured four receptions for a career-high 56 yards.
He'll greatly benefit from consistent quarterback play and a more defined role in the offense as he's shown the coaching staff what he can do in practice, now he's got to take it to the games and be just as consistent.
2021 Outlook
Heading into the 2020 campaign, there's perhaps not a better offensive breakout candidate than Musgrave.
His receiving ability, size, and route-running make him a very attractive target for whoever is under center and a very tough cover for anyone on the other side of the ball.
At 6-foot-6, 248-pounds Musgrave is a matchup nightmare for a lot of teams, and when you combine him with fellow tight end Teagan Quitoriano, it's a dynamic duo at the position that will give opposing teams fits.
I like Musgrave to have a big-time season in 2021, with him doubling or tripling his receiving production from a year ago. He & Quitioriano will be the ultimate safety blankets for the quarterback and I think that will keep them plenty busy this season.
Look for Musgrave to have a strong fall camp and show during the first game against Purdue just how much he's improved.
----
