With the No. 14 Beavers (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) set to face No. 21 Washington State (3-0, 0-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter , recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 23, Washington State 17

Now is when the season really starts...

The Beavers head into Pullman as a three-point favorite against a high-flying Cougars team. A matchup of contrasting styles and philosophies, which makes this game a lot harder to pick (Vegas agrees).

Oregon State has a couple of things working for them, they will again have a clear advantage in both trenches and multiple ways to go out there and win this ballgame.

The Washington State blueprint is simple: score fast, turn the ball over, and make the Beavers play catch-up. DJ Uiagalelei hasn't had to play from behind yet this season and showed some shaky accuracy downfield when put under pressure a week ago.

Regardless of that, the Beavers should have no problem running the football on the Cougars, as they have dominantly each of the last two seasons.

It really boils down to whether the OSU defense can get this dynamic passing offense of WSU off the field, and if the Oregon State offensive line can protect DJ from two preseason all-conference ends Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson.

I see this as a game where the Beavers continue to run the ball, but we see DJ bounce back and make a couple of huge throws on the road. The defense confuses the WSU offense and keeps them out of the end zone in a lower-scoring affair.

