With the No. 14 Oregon State football team (3-0, 0-0 P12) set to face No. 21 Washington State (3-0, 0-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Cougars...

Washington State Opponent Preview

- Washington State opened the season with wins at Colorado State, against No. 19 Wisconsin and Northern Colorado for its first 3-0 start in back-to-back seasons since 2018-19.

- WSU enters the week third in the country in passing (402.0) led by quarterback Cameron Ward's 330.0 ypg, also third-best nationally, while wide receiver Lincoln Victor is ninth nationally with 24 catches.

- Ward opened 2023 going 37-of-49 for a WSU career-high 451 yards along with three touchdown passes and a one-yard rushing touchdown in the 50-24 win at Colorado State. Ward added two more touchdown passes in the win over No. 19 Wisconsin week two and had for four touchdown passes and a rushing score in last week's win over Northern Colorado.

- Victor opened the 2023 campaign with a pair of big games beginning with career-highs of 11 catches for 168 yards in the win at Colorado State. The West Camas, Wash. native and Hawaii transfer two seasons ago had eight of his catches go for first downs, the most by any Pac-12 receiver in week one. In the win over No. 19 Wisconsin, Victor caught seven passes for 55 yards including a one-yard touchdown, and also threw a 39-yard completion. Victor added six catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns and completed a pass for a two-point conversion in the win over Northern Colorado. He enters the week 9th in the country with 24 catches, third in Pac-12 with 342 receiving yards.

- The Cougar defense has forced five turnovers through the first three weeks.

- EDGE Ron Stone Jr. enters the week tied for 2nd in the Pac-12 with 3 sacks, tied for 4th with 4 tackles-for-loss.

- EDGE Brennan Jackson was named to 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, 3x All-Pac-12 Conference.

- Stone Jr. and Jackson delivered some huge moments in the 31-22 win over No. 19 Wisconsin in week two. Stone Jr. recorded a pair of sacks and forced fumbles on both sacks with Jackson recovering both fumbles, returning the second two yards for a touchdown late in the first half.

- Stone Jr. earned the 2nd-best pass rush grade by Pac-12 EDGE players last week, 8 pressures. Jackson earned the 6th-best defensive grade among Pac-12 EDGE players, 4 pressures, 5 tackles

- S Jaden Hicks enters week four with the nation's best defensive grade per PFF.

- Hicks opened 2023 with a pair of big nights beginning with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown to go along with seven tackles, a shared sack, and two pass breakups in the season-opening win at Colorado State.

- In the win over No. 19 Wisconsin, Hicks tallied nine tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and forced a fumble. Following the win, Hicks earned high praise from PFF, earning the best defensive grade among Power 5 players (90.2).

- He was named the Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week (Wisconsin) and enters week four with the top defensive grade in the country (91.3). He also owns the best safety tackling grade and the best safety coverage grade in the country.

The 2023 defense has opened the season with impressive performances

at Colorado State - 37 rush yards allowed, 2 INT, Jaden Hicks 37-yard INT return for TD

Wisconsin - 90 rush yards allowed, 3 FF, 3 sacks, held All-American RB Braelon Allen to 20 rush yds

Northern Colorado - held UNC to 7 first-half points, 5 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, 5 QB hurries.