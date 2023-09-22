Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Washington State Expert
With the No. 14 Oregon State football team (3-0, 0-0 P12) set to face No. 21 Washington State (3-0, 0-0) in Pullman on Saturday, BeaversEdge caught up with WazzuWatch beat writer Kuria Pounds to learn more about the Cougs!
1. What’s been the biggest ingredient to WSU’s 3-0 start?
Kuria Pounds: "It’s a secret. Just kidding. When you look at how this team has produced, with the offense being the main focus of work this off-season, and seeing the production through the first three weeks, scoring at least 30 points.
The offensive system OC Ben Arbuckle brought in from Western Kentucky, which fits so well for QB Cam Ward, is the dynamic duo offensively that has resulted in dominant wins.
The Cougars have had a very aggressive defense that attacks the quarterback, attacks the empty gaps, and is physical, but the one struggle was the offensive production and getting ahead of the chains, and through the first three games of the season, Arbuckle’s offense has made Ward look similar to his days at Incarnate Word."
2. QB Cam Ward has been playing at a high level, how much has he built upon his game from last year?
