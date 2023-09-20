Another week, another big game for Durant, who recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns in Graham-Kapowsin's 27-13 win over the Olympia Bears. Through three games, Durant has 15 receptions for 261 yards and six touchdowns.

No stats were reported for Crook County's 21-10 loss to the Redmond Panthers last Friday.

Hook and Homestead fell to Mountain View last Friday 38-0. He recorded four receptions for 41 yards; he also had five tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

It was another tough week for Memorial as Pleasant Grove defeated the Warriors 63-21. We were unable to find any stats for the game.

Foster and Central Catholic defeated Sandy 68-7 on Saturday. Foster had four tackles including one tackle for a loss in the win.

Punahou, off their bye week, fell to the Campbell Sabers 38-23. A shocking upset by all accounts. No stats are available.

It was a quiet game for Fraizer against the Little Elm Lobos in a 51-10 win. Frazier recorded six carries for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Brinson and Gaither last week lost to the Sumner Stingrays 46-28. Brinson had 34 all-purpose yards while recording one tackle.

Young and the St. Louis Crusaders fell to the Mililani Trojans 41-3. St. Louis is now 2-4 on the season and have lost three of their last four.

The Kelso Hilanders and Stewart struggled in week three against Tumwater losing 54-0.

Bishop Kelly and Johnson are looking like a state title contender in Idaho with a 45-0 win over Lake City this past weekend.