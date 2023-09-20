Commit Stats: How Oregon State commits performed this past weekend
Follow along with us below over the course of the season as we track how Oregon State commits are performing in their senior seasons.
Another week, another big game for Durant, who recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns in Graham-Kapowsin's 27-13 win over the Olympia Bears. Through three games, Durant has 15 receptions for 261 yards and six touchdowns.
No stats were reported for Crook County's 21-10 loss to the Redmond Panthers last Friday.
Hook and Homestead fell to Mountain View last Friday 38-0. He recorded four receptions for 41 yards; he also had five tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
It was another tough week for Memorial as Pleasant Grove defeated the Warriors 63-21. We were unable to find any stats for the game.
Foster and Central Catholic defeated Sandy 68-7 on Saturday. Foster had four tackles including one tackle for a loss in the win.
Punahou, off their bye week, fell to the Campbell Sabers 38-23. A shocking upset by all accounts. No stats are available.
It was a quiet game for Fraizer against the Little Elm Lobos in a 51-10 win. Frazier recorded six carries for 18 yards and one touchdown.
Brinson and Gaither last week lost to the Sumner Stingrays 46-28. Brinson had 34 all-purpose yards while recording one tackle.
Young and the St. Louis Crusaders fell to the Mililani Trojans 41-3. St. Louis is now 2-4 on the season and have lost three of their last four.
The Kelso Hilanders and Stewart struggled in week three against Tumwater losing 54-0.
Bishop Kelly and Johnson are looking like a state title contender in Idaho with a 45-0 win over Lake City this past weekend.
North Medford and Kim got into the win column for a second-straight week with a 33-12 win over West Salem.
