1. USC

2. Washington

3. OSU

4. Utah

5. Oregon

6. Colorado

7. UCLA

8. WSU

9. Arizona

10. Cal

11. Arizona State

12. Stanford

It’s hard to decide on No. 1, Washington rolled up over 700 yards of total offense against Michigan State while USC stayed idle during their bye week. Those two continue to look like the two best teams in the conference. I don’t think you’ll get much argument there.

The tier below that is going to get really interesting this week. You could make a case for 3-8 to be ranked any which way before this week. Now all six of those teams will face each other this week, and we can get some more clarity based on results.

The bottom two tiers of this conference are pretty clear. Arizona and Cal picked up solid wins over Idaho and UTEP last week, while Stanford and Arizona State were embarrassed at home by Sacramento State and Fresno State respectively. It’s going to be a long year for those two.

- T.J. Mathewson