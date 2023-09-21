With all the noise this off-season of the “Pac-2’, with Oregon State and Washington State being the lone two remaining, we (Brenden Slaughter, BeaversEdge Publisher & Kuria Pounds, WazzuWatch beat writer) have teamed up in unity to give our thoughts on everything that unfolded, what Saturday’s game means for both programs and how each fanbase has supported each other through the confusing times.

Ironically, the first Pac-12 conference game for both teams just so happens to be with each other over in the country lands of Pullman, WA on Saturday night primetime.

The Pac-12, or what’s now left of it, has folded, leaving only two teams left to save the remains. The Beavers and the Cougars.

The whole situation is just unfortunate…

The demise of the Pac-12 is one that could have been avoided with competent leadership, collaboration, and decision-making, and that’s what makes the current situation we find ourselves in all the more disappointing…

Growing up outside the Portland area and having the Pac-12 be my world week in and week out, there’s definitely a major disappointment that it’s all coming to an end as we know it…

My all-time favorite moment as a college football fan was being in the stands in 2008 when Oregon State took down No. 1 USC…Knowing that a matchup of that magnitude is likely to never happen again, at least not in the current state of affairs, is certainly disappointing…

Perhaps a best-case scenario happens and OSU & WSU get invites to the BIG12, but I’m not sure that’s more likely than rebuilding the Pac-12, and no question the schools that you could invite to the P12 don’t hold the same weight as the schools departing…

Losing the rivalry matchups is also a bitter pill to swallow… Matchups between Oregon-Oregon State and Washington-Washington State are a rite of passage around these parts and while the two teams departing have indicated a willingness to continue the series, I’m not sure OSU & WSU will or should…

The silver lining here is if WSU & OSU get the legal ability to control the Pac-12 money, I could see a scenario where they can maintain a semi-independent status while rebuilding the conference, but there are still a lot of variables in play…

All in all, this whole thing could have been avoided, and it’s a shame we’re losing such a key piece of West Coast college football history all in the name of money and TV markets…

- Brenden Slaughter

I grew up in the Seattle area, not really appreciating college sports as much, with me being an avid professional sports fan, but of course, I still had to root for the Pac-12. Why? Because it’s what you do growing up on the West Coast. As soon as I committed to Washington State, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but the complete 180 happened.

I absolutely fell in LOVE with college sports, especially the spectacle of college football, from a press box booth. The Pac-12 has had many, many memorable moments throughout the merger of 2011, bringing in Colorado and Utah. But now, just 12 years later, seeing it crumble to the surface is just so disheartening.

College football has changed forever since the introduction of NIL, with big schools leaving for big conferences, and the “little guys” getting left in the dust, fending for their own.

The Cougars and Beavers have brought a lot of success to the Pac-12 throughout its time, including bowl wins, top 25 appearances for multiple sports, NCAA championships, and even an underdog Elite 8 run, but because “money talks” it’s just now up in the air.

- Kuria Pounds