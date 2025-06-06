Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Florida State In Super Regionals

With the Oregon State baseball team (45-13-1) set to host Florida State(41-14) in a best-of-three Super Regional in Corvallis starting Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Florida State are meeting for the first time ever.

- The teams have appeared in the same College World Series once, in 2017, and were on the same side of the bracket but did not meet.

- The Beavers have played just one ACC opponent this season, defeating then-No. 2 Virginia, 7-2, on Feb. 21 in Round Rock, Texas.

- Oregon State is in its 10th NCAA Super Regional all-time and the eighth in Corvallis. Mitch Canham is coaching in his third - 2022 in Corvallis and 2024 in Lexington. Canham, as a player, was 3-0 in the 2005, 2006 and 2007 Corvallis Super Regionals.

- Oregon State out-scored its opponents, 50-6, in the last four games of the Corvallis Regional. That included a 20-3 win over Saint Mary's Sunday, breaking the program's previous record for runs, which was 19 against St. John's in 2005.

- Trent Caraway has hit a home run in five consecutive games. He's just the third Beaver to do that all-time, joining Tyler Malone (2018) and Travis Bazzana (2024). No Beaver has ever hit one in six straight games.

- Caraway's five home runs are the most ever by a Beaver in an entire postseason. He surpassed Jordan Lennerton (2007), KJ Harrison (2017) and Gavin Turley (2023).

- Turley has taken over as the program record holder for home runs in the postseason in a career. He tallied three in the regional and has seven for his career.

- OSU's shutout of USC Monday marked the Beavers' first in the postseason since a 5-0 win over Arkansas in the 2018 Title Game.

- It was the 10th shutout by the Beavers in an NCAA postseason game all-time.

- Oregon State broke another Goss Stadium record with 4,383 fans in attendance at Monday's game. That pushed the Beavers to 92,339 in total attendance over 24 games, an average of 3,847 per date. That ranks 20th nationally and 10 shy of No. 19 Alabama.

- The Beavers' five double plays in Monday's win are tied for the fifth-most nationally. OSU has turned 48 on the year, tied for 23rd.

- Oregon State is tied for 20th with 98 home runs on the season and are looking to reach 100 for the second consecutive season.

- Easton Talt ranks fourth nationally with 62 walks, four shy of the nation's leader, Miggy Echazarreta (High Point). Talt is the lone player remaining in action with more than 60.

- Oregon State's .982 fielding percentage ranks seventh and would tie the program's single-season record.