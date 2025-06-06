Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Florida State In Super Regionals

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (45-13-1) set to host Florida State(41-14) in a best-of-three Super Regional in Corvallis starting Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 9 Florida State (41-14) vs No. 8 Oregon State (45-13-1)
Corvallis, Ore. • Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
Friday - 3 p.m.
Expected pitching matchup: Dax Whitney (6-3, 3.78 ERA) vs Joey Volini (8-5, 3.68 ERA)
Saturday - 6 p.m.
TBD vs TBD
Sunday (if nec. TBD)
TBD vs TBD
TV - ESPN2/ESPN+
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio / 1190 KEX/620 RipCityRadio
ODDS via ESPNBET
Previewing The Matchup
Weekly Interviews
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Florida State are meeting for the first time ever.
- The teams have appeared in the same College World Series once, in 2017, and were on the same side of the bracket but did not meet.
- The Beavers have played just one ACC opponent this season, defeating then-No. 2 Virginia, 7-2, on Feb. 21 in Round Rock, Texas.
- Oregon State is in its 10th NCAA Super Regional all-time and the eighth in Corvallis. Mitch Canham is coaching in his third - 2022 in Corvallis and 2024 in Lexington. Canham, as a player, was 3-0 in the 2005, 2006 and 2007 Corvallis Super Regionals.
- Oregon State out-scored its opponents, 50-6, in the last four games of the Corvallis Regional. That included a 20-3 win over Saint Mary's Sunday, breaking the program's previous record for runs, which was 19 against St. John's in 2005.
- Trent Caraway has hit a home run in five consecutive games. He's just the third Beaver to do that all-time, joining Tyler Malone (2018) and Travis Bazzana (2024). No Beaver has ever hit one in six straight games.
- Caraway's five home runs are the most ever by a Beaver in an entire postseason. He surpassed Jordan Lennerton (2007), KJ Harrison (2017) and Gavin Turley (2023).
- Turley has taken over as the program record holder for home runs in the postseason in a career. He tallied three in the regional and has seven for his career.
- OSU's shutout of USC Monday marked the Beavers' first in the postseason since a 5-0 win over Arkansas in the 2018 Title Game.
- It was the 10th shutout by the Beavers in an NCAA postseason game all-time.
- Oregon State broke another Goss Stadium record with 4,383 fans in attendance at Monday's game. That pushed the Beavers to 92,339 in total attendance over 24 games, an average of 3,847 per date. That ranks 20th nationally and 10 shy of No. 19 Alabama.
- The Beavers' five double plays in Monday's win are tied for the fifth-most nationally. OSU has turned 48 on the year, tied for 23rd.
- Oregon State is tied for 20th with 98 home runs on the season and are looking to reach 100 for the second consecutive season.
- Easton Talt ranks fourth nationally with 62 walks, four shy of the nation's leader, Miggy Echazarreta (High Point). Talt is the lone player remaining in action with more than 60.
- Oregon State's .982 fielding percentage ranks seventh and would tie the program's single-season record.
Stat Comparisons
Florida State Quick Hits
LAST TIME OUT: REGIONAL SWEEP - The Seminoles went 3-0 to win the Tallahassee Regional from May 30-June 1 at Dick Howser Stadium, the team's second Regional sweep in as many years. FSU held opponents to just seven runs in the three games, with no runs allowed by four relievers in a combined 9.0 innings. Florida State has won six consecutive NCAA Regional games, all at home, and eight postseason games in a row in Tallahassee. The team was hosting its 37th NCAA Regional.
Junior left-handed starter Jamie Arnold, junior second baseman Drew Faurot, sophomore third baseman Cal Fisher, sophomore left-handed starter Wes Mendes and freshman first baseman Myles Bailey were named to the All-Regional Team. Arnold was recognized as the regional's Most Outstanding Player for the second consecutive year.
In a 6-2 win over fourth-seeded Bethune-Cookman on May 30, FSU broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third inning immediately after a 2:19 weather delay. Bailey had two hits and two RBI in his NCAA debut and was one of three players with a homer. Florida State turned three double plays, all on lineouts to double off a runner on the basepaths.
The Seminoles advanced to the Regional Final thanks to a 10-3 win over third-seeded Mississippi State on May 31. Bailey hit his first career grand slam, his fifth consecutive game with a home run, and Faurot homered twice. Arnold struck out a season-high 13 batters in 7.0 innings to earn the win.
FSU rallied with two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to beat Mississippi State 5-2 in a dramatic finale on Sunday to win the Regional. Florida State trailed 2-0 after five innings before Fisher tied it with a home run in the seventh. Williams followed with a go-ahead two-RBI single in the eighth to give the Seminoles their first lead of the day. Mendes had a career day in the win, striking out nine and allowing two runs in a career-best 8.0 innings.
NOLES BY THE NUMBERS
FSU has scored 433 runs on 588 hits with a .311 batting average, 100 home runs, 255 walks and 68 stolen bases. The pitching staff owns a 4.65 ERA with 243 earned runs allowed in 470.2 innings with 401 hits, 569 strikeouts and 243 walks.
Junior infielder Alex Lodise leads the team with a .405 batting average, 92 hits, 67 RBI, 18 doubles, three triples and 167 total bases and is tied for tied for second with 17 home runs. Junior outfielder Max Williams has 18 homers and sophomore outfielder Chase Williams has 18 stolen bases. Junior outfielder Gage Harrelson is second with a .335 average, 75 hits and 15 stolen bases while junior infielder Drew Faurot has 51 RBI.
On the mound, junior lefty Jamie Arnold is 8-2 with a 3.12 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 78.0 innings. Redshirt junior left-hander Joey Volini is 8-5 with a 3.68 ERA, 97 strikeouts and 25 walks in 80.2 innings. Among relievers, redshirt senior righty Joe Charles has a 3.82 ERA in 33.0 innings with 46 strikeouts, a 2-0 record and four saves.
