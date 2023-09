For Oregon State's home opener two weeks ago against UC Davis, Bothell (WA) ATH Peyton Cunningham made an unofficial visit to Corvallis. It was a return visit to Oregon State for the Washington native, who is beginning to garner more and more attention from programs throughout the West Coast.

So far in his recruitment, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound athlete has one scholarship offer from Washington State. Shortly after his visit for the Beavers' win over UC Davis, BeaversEdge caught up with Cunningham to discuss his recruitment.