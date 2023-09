QUARTERBACK

D.J. UIAGALELEI vs. CAM WARD PLAYER Completion % Yards YPA TD/INT Rating D.J. UIAGALELEI 61.8 630 9.3 6 / 2 162.8 CAM WARD 72.0 990 9.3 9 /0 177.4

This is a really good quarterback matchup and the best of the season so far out of the Beavers' first four games. Uiagalelei obviously has the recruiting pedigree that Ward doesn't as he wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school and went to Incarnate Ward before transferring to Washington State. However, Ward has been a very dynamic quarterback for Washington State. He's a strong passer, has good decision-making, and can it done with his legs as well. Advantage - Washington State

RUNNING BACK

DAMIEN MARTINEZ vs. NAKIA WATSON Player Attempts Yards AVG TDs Damien Martinez 40 351 8.7 1 Nakia Watson 27 82 3 2

Damien Martinez, for a fourth straight week, is the best running back on the field and is off to a great start this season. Watson may not be Washington State's best tailback, but he is likely to get the starting nod on Saturday once again. Advantage - Martinez/Oregon State

WIDE RECEIVERS