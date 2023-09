PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State inside linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Calvin Hart Jr. as the duo previews the matchup against Washington State and much more!

MORE: WATCH: OSU Offense Previews WSU | Commit Stats: How 2024 Recruits Fared | Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap | 2025 ATH Talks Oregon State Visit | Notes & Quotes From Smith | WATCH: Smith Presser |