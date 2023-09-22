With the No. 14 Oregon State football team (3-0, 0-0 P12) set to face No. 21 Washington State (3-0, 0-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge gives you the latest on injuries...

Inside linebacker Makiya Tongue

-> Tongue will miss the remainder of the 2023 season as head coach Jonathan Smith announced on Monday that the knee injury suffered was season-ending. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder had switched to inside linebacker prior to spring practices and was really coming into his own at the position, tallying six tackles and one forced fumble this season. In his absence, look for bigger roles from ILB's John Miller, Melvin Jordan, and Isaiah Chisom.

Tongue, who occasionally makes YouTube videos on his journey, uploaded a video on Wednesday saying that he tore his ACL, MCL, meniscus, and patella tendon "all in one cut." He added that his doctor said it was a rare injury and one he had only seen twice. His expected recovery time is around one to two years. He already had surgery on the MCL, meniscus, and patella tendon, and is expected to have ACL surgery in six weeks...

ILB Mason Tufaga

-> Smith was asked about offseason Utah transfer Tufaga on Monday, and Smith reiterated that he's still not healthy. It's unclear what Tufaga's injury is, but we didn't see him throughout fall camp...

