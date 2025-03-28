Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Nebraska

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (19-4) set to face Nebraska (10-14) at Haymarket field for a three-game set starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State Baseball (19-4) vs Nebraska (10-14)
Lincoln, Neb. - Haymarket Park
Friday - 5 p.m.
RHP Eric Segura (4-0, 3.18) vs. LHP Will Walsh (2-4, 3.90)
Saturday - 12 p.m.
RHP Dax Whitney (2-2, 3.67) vs. RHP Ty Horn (0-3, 6.83)
Sunday - 10 a.m.
LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (4-1, 1.60) vs. LHP Jackson Brockett (0-2, 4.15)
TV - BIG 10 Network / BIG 10 +
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio
Oregon State Quick Hits
- The meeting is the 12th all-time between the teams and Oregon State holds a 10-1 advantage in the previous 11. Every one of the 11 previous matchups has been held at a neutral site.
- The Beavers have won eight consecutive games in the series.
- The teams last met in 2019 in Surprise, Ariz., a four-game sweep by Oregon State. Joey Mundt, who was on the 2019 roster, did not pitch during the sweep.
- The series closes out the month of March for the Beavers, who are 13-2 thus far. That is now 21 consecutive winning records in March for OSU, excluding 2020 when Covid-19 forced just four games to be played in the month.
- Oregon State is 59-26 in March during Mitch Canham's tenure.
- Easton Talt and Gavin Turley both carry eight-game hit streaks into the opener. Talt seven RBI and 10 walks to go along with 12 hits during the streak.
- Aiva Arquette's sixth home run of the season snapped a streak of seven straight solo long balls for the Beavers, all of which came during the series at Cal Poly.
- Arquette leads the team with eight multiple-RBI efforts. His eight multi-hit games are tied with Talt and Trent Caraway for the team lead.
- Friday's probable starter, Eric Segura, has 14 strikeouts in his last eight innings of work.
- Oregon State's starters are 9-0 with a 2.00 earned run average this season. In March alone, the starters are 7-1 with a 1.59 ERA.
- The Oregon State offense has recorded at least one extra-base hit in every game this season. Conversely, the Beavers' staff has held opponents without one in eight of the 23 games.
- OSU has 28 home runs while opponents have 35 extra-base hits total.•
- Opponents are averaging 3.4 runs per game, tied for fourth-fewest in the nation.
- OSU is 17-4 when scoring first.
By The Numbers
Beavers In The Rankings
Nebraska Quick Hits
- Redshirt senior Will Walsh gets the nod on Friday night and holds a 2-4 record on the season with a 3.90 ERA, 35 punchouts and opposing batting average of .218 in 32.1 innings.
- Sophomore Ty Horn is set to take the mound in game two for the Huskers this weekend. Horn is 0-3 with a 6.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work.
- Senior Jackson Brockett is scheduled to start the series finale, holding an 0-2 record with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts across six appearances, including five starts.
- Will Walsh enters the weekend as one of five pitchers nationally—and the only Power 4 pitcher—boasting a sub-1.00 walks allowed per nine innings, a WHIP under 1.00, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 10 or higher.
- The southpaw recorded a season-high nine punchouts against Washington and has four appearances with six strikeouts against San Diego State, Sam Houston, UCLA and USC .
- Walsh has surrendered just three walks and is holding opponents to a .218 batting average in 32.1 innings this season.
- Nebraska is 113-24 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs.
- The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in nine of the 10 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4) and USC (6-5).
