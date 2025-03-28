Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Nebraska

With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (19-4) set to face Nebraska (10-14) at Haymarket field for a three-game set starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- The meeting is the 12th all-time between the teams and Oregon State holds a 10-1 advantage in the previous 11. Every one of the 11 previous matchups has been held at a neutral site.

- The Beavers have won eight consecutive games in the series.

- The teams last met in 2019 in Surprise, Ariz., a four-game sweep by Oregon State. Joey Mundt, who was on the 2019 roster, did not pitch during the sweep.

- The series closes out the month of March for the Beavers, who are 13-2 thus far. That is now 21 consecutive winning records in March for OSU, excluding 2020 when Covid-19 forced just four games to be played in the month.

- Oregon State is 59-26 in March during Mitch Canham's tenure.

- Easton Talt and Gavin Turley both carry eight-game hit streaks into the opener. Talt seven RBI and 10 walks to go along with 12 hits during the streak.

- Aiva Arquette's sixth home run of the season snapped a streak of seven straight solo long balls for the Beavers, all of which came during the series at Cal Poly.

- Arquette leads the team with eight multiple-RBI efforts. His eight multi-hit games are tied with Talt and Trent Caraway for the team lead.

- Friday's probable starter, Eric Segura, has 14 strikeouts in his last eight innings of work.

- Oregon State's starters are 9-0 with a 2.00 earned run average this season. In March alone, the starters are 7-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

- The Oregon State offense has recorded at least one extra-base hit in every game this season. Conversely, the Beavers' staff has held opponents without one in eight of the 23 games.

- OSU has 28 home runs while opponents have 35 extra-base hits total.•

- Opponents are averaging 3.4 runs per game, tied for fourth-fewest in the nation.

- OSU is 17-4 when scoring first.

