Oregon State MBB: Michael Rataj & DaJohn Craig Entering Transfer Portal

The Oregon State men's basketball team (20-12) has seen its first defections of the offseason as forward Michael Rataj and guard DaJohn Craig are expected to enter the transfer portal.

Rataj is coming off his third year with the program and his personal best, doubling his points and emerging as the leader of the squad. He averaged 16.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, two assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 32 starts. He shot 48% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc. He earned first-team All-WCC honors...

Craig, meanwhile, is coming off his second campaign, averaging 1.9 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists on 47% shooting from the floor and 38% from range.

Our sourcing at BeaversEdge tells us that Rataj and Craig are the first two dominos to fall, but expect 4-6 total players to enter the portal once it's all said and done.

Oregon State MBB is set to play in the College Basketball Crown Tournament on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. vs UCF...