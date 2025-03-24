Published Mar 24, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
Brenden Slaughter
With the Oregon State baseball team (18-4) coming off a series win over Cal Poly, BeaversEdge looks closer at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond on Tuesday in Hillsboro with a matchup with Washington.

Oregon State Baseball Ranks 3/24
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

5th

+1

Top-25

USA TODAY

8th

N/A

Top-25

Baseball America

9th

+2

Top-25

Perfect Game

9th

N/A

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

18th

25th

RANKS

