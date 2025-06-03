Published Jun 3, 2025
Oregon State Baseball Odds To Win Corvallis Super Regional & CWS
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers To Start Super Regionals Friday | The 3-2-1: OSU Punches Ticket To Supers | Beavers Talk Win Over USC | OV Profile: Kai Wheaton | 3 Reasons Why OSU Will Win Regional | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over USC

With just sixteen teams left in the field of 64, we've officially reached college baseball's Sweet Sixteen, and the Oregon State Beavers are one of those teams.

The Beavers (45-13-1) are set to host Florida State (41-14) in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium starting Friday afternoon and the Beavers are slight favorites against the Seminoles per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Beavers are currently -104 to win the Corvallis Super Regional, while Florida State is a -125, so a very narrow favorite for the Beavs.

MORE: Beavers Cruise Past Trojans | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over St. Mary's | 3-2-1: Beavers Take Down TCU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win vs TCU | Beavers Take Down TCU | Who's Visiting OSU This Weekend

Advertisement

Beavers Have T-6TH Best Odds To Win CWS

Looking ahead to the College World Series, of the 16 teams remaining, the Beavers are tied for the sixth-best odds to bring home the trophy this season.

The complete order:

LSU +310

Arkansas +370

Tennessee - +650

North Carolina +700

Auburn +1200

Oregon State +1300

Florida State +1300

Coastal Carolina +1500

UCLA +2000

Duke +2600

Lousiville +2800

UTSA +3700

Arizona +4000

Miami +4200

West Virginia +6000

Murray State +11000

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter