Oregon State Baseball Odds To Win Corvallis Super Regional & CWS

With just sixteen teams left in the field of 64, we've officially reached college baseball's Sweet Sixteen, and the Oregon State Beavers are one of those teams.
The Beavers (45-13-1) are set to host Florida State (41-14) in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium starting Friday afternoon and the Beavers are slight favorites against the Seminoles per FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Beavers are currently -104 to win the Corvallis Super Regional, while Florida State is a -125, so a very narrow favorite for the Beavs.
Beavers Have T-6TH Best Odds To Win CWS
Looking ahead to the College World Series, of the 16 teams remaining, the Beavers are tied for the sixth-best odds to bring home the trophy this season.
The complete order:
LSU +310
Arkansas +370
Tennessee - +650
North Carolina +700
Auburn +1200
Oregon State +1300
Florida State +1300
Coastal Carolina +1500
UCLA +2000
Duke +2600
Lousiville +2800
UTSA +3700
Arizona +4000
Miami +4200
West Virginia +6000
Murray State +11000
