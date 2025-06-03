Oregon State Baseball Odds To Win Corvallis Super Regional & CWS

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers To Start Super Regionals Friday | The 3-2-1: OSU Punches Ticket To Supers | Beavers Talk Win Over USC | OV Profile: Kai Wheaton | 3 Reasons Why OSU Will Win Regional | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over USC

With just sixteen teams left in the field of 64, we've officially reached college baseball's Sweet Sixteen, and the Oregon State Beavers are one of those teams.

The Beavers (45-13-1) are set to host Florida State (41-14) in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium starting Friday afternoon and the Beavers are slight favorites against the Seminoles per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Beavers are currently -104 to win the Corvallis Super Regional, while Florida State is a -125, so a very narrow favorite for the Beavs.

MORE: Beavers Cruise Past Trojans | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over St. Mary's | 3-2-1: Beavers Take Down TCU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win vs TCU | Beavers Take Down TCU | Who's Visiting OSU This Weekend