Where Oregon State's 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks

Following Oregon State's most recent pledge on the recruiting trail, wide receiver Cynai Thomas, the Beavers now boast a 2026 recruiting class already four deep.

This is the earliest in the Rivals-era that the Beavers have had this many commitments, so there's no question that head coach Trent Bray and Co. are off to a very promising start with their 2026 recruiting class.

The Beavers hold commitments from QB Deagan Rose, RB Lamarcus Bell, DL Noah Tishendorf, and Thomas.

The four pledges have the Beavers with 285 total points ranked 47th nationally, ahead of programs such as Nebraska and Oklahoma State, tied with Boise State and Pittsburgh, and just trailing San Diego State...

