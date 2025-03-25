Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Washington

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (18-4) set to face Washington (11-14) at Hillsboro Field on Tuesday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Washington (11-14) vs Oregon State Baseball (18-4)
Hillsboro Ballpark - Hillsboro, Ore.
Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.
RHP Kellan Oakes (1-0, 5.02) vs. RHP Tommy Brandenburg (0-3, 6.75)
TV - KOIN/KOIN+/Pac-12 Insider
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State holds a 256-195-2 advantage in the all-time series, and has won nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams.
- The Beavers have won 20 of the last 22 meetings, which included 13 straight from 2018 to 2023.
- Mitch Canham is 11-1 against the Huskies while leading the Beavers.• The neutral-site matchup is the 26th all-time between the teams with OSU holding an 18-7 lead.
- Aiva Arquette lettered for Washington in 2023 and 2024, playing in 63 games. He batted .311 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 47 RBI.
- Gavin Turley tallied four RBI in the second game of last season's series versus UW, and had five overall.
- The Beavers hit seven home runs in the series victory against Cal Poly. All seven were solo home runs. Four came in the eighth or ninth innings.
- Oregon State has hit at least one home run in 18 of the team's 22 games.
- The Beavers did not issue a walk in Sunday's game for the first time this season. Cal Poly drew seven in the series while Oregon State pitchers struck out 30.
- Ethan Kleinschmit's seven innings Sunday marked a season-long by a Beaver pitcher.
- Easton Talt carries a seven-game hit streak into the midweek matchup. He has 11 hits, seven RBI and 10 walks during the streak.
- Tuesday's game marks the 11th neutral-site game for the Beavers. Oregon State is 7-3 in the previous 10.
- Oregon State is hitting .309 with 30 extra-base hits in neutral-site games.
Beavers In The Rankings
Washington Quick Hits
- Washington recorded its third shutout of the season on Sunday in a 2-0 win over Maryland.
- The Huskies rank fourth in the Big Ten and 12th in the NCAA in total shutouts
- Justin Tims pitched a career-high 5.2 innings and struck out five batters.
- Josh Emanuels pitched the remaining 3.1 innings and earned his third save of the season
- Washington recorded its eighth game with two or more home runs in an 12-4 win over Maryland on Friday.
- The Dawgs are 6-2 when hitting at least two home runs and 2-0 when hitting three
- 12 Huskies have produced 53 multiple hit games (Kole - 8, DeCarlo - 7, Guerrero - 6, Bower - 6, Taggart - 5, Terry - 4, Knight - 4, Wilson - 4, Whitton - 3, Sanders - 2, Hotchkiss - 2, Henning - 2)
- 12 Huskies have generated 33 multi-RBI games, with Trevor Kole leading the way with six (Kole – 6, Taggart – 5, Guerrero – 4, Knight – 4, Wilson - 3 Hotchkiss - 2, Terry - 2, Bower - 2, Whitton - 2, Blanchard - 1, Sanders - 1, DeCarlo - 1)
- Guerrero's home run against Texas Tech moved him into a tie for fourth in the Husky home run record book with 36 career home runs (T-1. 42, Kyle Conley, 2006-09; T-1. 42, Ed Erickson, 1997-00; 3. 41, Zach Clem, 2003-06; 4. 36, Will Simpson, 2020-23)
- The Huskies have turned 20 double plays this season, ranking 16th in the NCAA
- 52 of Washington's 133 RBIs have come from new transfer players (Trevor Kole – 18, Casen Taggart – 16, Malakhi Knight – 14, Julian Sanders – 8, Carson Crawford- 1)
- 19 Huskies have made their program debuts (Banks, Brandenburg, Bronzini, Bujacich, Crawford, Curran, Denomme, Gilbert, Henning, Hotchkiss, Knight, Kole, Nichols, O'Neal, Sanders, Taggart, Thomas, Tims, W. Woodward)
