Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Washington

With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (18-4) set to face Washington (11-14) at Hillsboro Field on Tuesday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State holds a 256-195-2 advantage in the all-time series, and has won nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams.

- The Beavers have won 20 of the last 22 meetings, which included 13 straight from 2018 to 2023.

- Mitch Canham is 11-1 against the Huskies while leading the Beavers.• The neutral-site matchup is the 26th all-time between the teams with OSU holding an 18-7 lead.

- Aiva Arquette lettered for Washington in 2023 and 2024, playing in 63 games. He batted .311 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 47 RBI.

- Gavin Turley tallied four RBI in the second game of last season's series versus UW, and had five overall.

- The Beavers hit seven home runs in the series victory against Cal Poly. All seven were solo home runs. Four came in the eighth or ninth innings.

- Oregon State has hit at least one home run in 18 of the team's 22 games.

- The Beavers did not issue a walk in Sunday's game for the first time this season. Cal Poly drew seven in the series while Oregon State pitchers struck out 30.

- Ethan Kleinschmit's seven innings Sunday marked a season-long by a Beaver pitcher.

- Easton Talt carries a seven-game hit streak into the midweek matchup. He has 11 hits, seven RBI and 10 walks during the streak.

- Tuesday's game marks the 11th neutral-site game for the Beavers. Oregon State is 7-3 in the previous 10.

- Oregon State is hitting .309 with 30 extra-base hits in neutral-site games.

