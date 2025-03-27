Oregon State Beavers Softball Season Update

Also, the end of the 2024 season saw the Beavers lose members of the Beavers' 2022 WCWS team in Jade Soto and Grace Messmer to graduation as they finished their final years of eligibility. With only four returners ahead of the 2025 softball campaign for Oregon State's first year competing in the WCC Conference, the Beavers elected to use the transfer portal and the incoming recruiting class to fill out the roster with the departures in the offseason.

-> After the 2024 season, the Beavers returned four players, right-handed pitchers Logan Hulon and Ellie Garcia, along with catcher Lici Campbell and outfielder Morgan Howey. Howey initially declared to enter the transfer portal but decided to stay in Corvallis for the 2025 season. The 2024 roster saw a mass exodus of transfers following the end of the season, with notable losses to the portal such as Eliana Gottlieb (Georgia Tech), Savanah Whatley (Liberty), Paige Doerr (Liberty), Sara Haendiges (Kentucky) Madyson Clark (Kentucky), and Kiki Escobar (Arizona).

RF – Ella Dardis or Donahue

SS – Jaeya Butler

3B – Samantha Gutierrez

LF - Morgan Howey or Justice Flores

2B – Madison Bambarger

1B - Lici Campbell

C - Madison Weir or Nicole Donahue or Kaylie Stauffer

DP – Tristan Thompson

CF - Jada Lewis or Howey

- Generally, the hitting lineup for Laura Berg is set around the start of conference play for the Beavers in any given softball season, however, with a few caveats due to matchups throughout a midweek game or series. The one caveat right now that's the most glaring in centerfield, where Jada Lewis started the season but has now been replaced by Morgan Howey. Lewis' last start was back in the Jane Sanders classic, and it's unclear her status going forward as Howey and Ella Dardis slotted in at CF throughout the series against Montana.

However, despite the concern about Lewis's status in the lineup, the rest of the hitting lineup has been pretty much the same, with some rotation throughout the series. Madison Weir will typically catch the Friday or Saturday game in a three-game series and rotate with Donahue or Stauffer, depending on the matchup available to the Beavers.

There seems to be a lot more depth than in recent seasons, given that after Oregon State's run to the Women's College World Series, injuries derailed that season, likely leading to Berg and Co. emphasizing depth when they needed to fill out the roster after this past offseason. Other rotational spots include the outfield, where Howey and Dardis have both played all three sports in the outfield.