Oregon State Forward Parsa Fallah To Enter Transfer Portal

Oregon State forward Parsa Fallah is the latest Beaver to seek the transfer portal as BeaversEdge has confirmed he'll be entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pounder is coming off a lone season with the Beavers where he tallied 12.8 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 60% percent shooting from the field and the charity stripe.

Before OSU, Fallah spent two seasons at Southern Utah. Originally from Iran, Fallah will have one season of eligibility at his next stop. He joins Michael Rataj, DaJohn Craig, and Nate Kingz as the four Beavers who have entered the portal.

The Beavers will have a mightily scaled-down roster for the College Basketball Crown next week, with only Josiah Lake, Liutauras Lelevicus, Maxim Logue, Gavin Marrs, Matthew Marsh, Damarco Minor, Johan Munch, Thomas Ndong, Isaiah Sy, Ja'Quavis Williford, and Grey Garrison, and Kaan Yarkut on the roster...

