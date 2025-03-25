Oregon State Guard Nate Kingz Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State men's basketball team saw another hit the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon as redshirt-junior guard Nate Kingz was the latest Beaver to do so, joining Michael Rataj and DaJohn Craig.

Kingz, who will have one season of eligibility at his next stop, is coming off a season where he averaged 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, while shooting 50% from the floor, 45% from three, and 82% from the foul line.

His 45% from three ranks as the fifth-best mark for a single season from three in school history... Kingz missed the 2023-24 season due to injury, and before that was at the College of Southern Idaho and Westmont (NAIA).

Hailing from Salem (OR), Kingz was a standout at McNary High School, finishing as the second-highest scoring player in school history...

