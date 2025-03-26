Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down Huskies 5-2

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Aiva Arquette went 3-for-3 and was a triple shy of the cycle as fifth-ranked Oregon State defeated Washington, 5-2, in front of a sold out crowd of 4,264 at Hillsboro Ballpark Tuesday night.

Arquette hit a seventh-inning home run to add insurance runs to Oregon State’s lead, while also doubling in the first. He also drew a walk to help Oregon State to its 19th win of the season and 21st in the last 23 games over Washington (11-15).

The Beavers were buoyed by a fifth-inning Gavin Turley double that overcame an early 2-1 Washington lead. It drove in two and served as the game’s winner.

Oregon State utilized seven pitchers in the win with the third of six relievers, James DeCremer, picking up his first career win. The righty struck out two in two scoreless innings.

AJ Hutcheson came on for his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Trent Caraway recorded two hits to help pace the Oregon State (19-4) offense, which finished with 10 on the night. He singled in the second and later scored the game’s first run, coming in from second on an errant pickoff attempt by Washington starter Tommy Brandenburg.

Brandenburg, who worked five innings, took the loss to drop to 0-4. He allowed six hits and three runs.

Washington tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the third and took the lead an inning later when Matthew Henning singled to left. The lead, however, was short lived after Turley’s two-run single in the fifth.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to action Friday night when visiting Nebraska in Lincoln. First pitch at Haymarket Park is slated for 5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. in Nebraska). Friday’s game will air live on the B1G Network.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Arquette doubled in his first at bat. He played the Huskies for the first time since transferring after the 2024 season.

• Max Fraser also faced Washington for the first time since transferring. He allowed a hit with a strikeout in 1/3 of an inning.

• Bryce Johnson made his Oregon State debut by coming on in relief in the third inning.

OSU Athletics