Which Oregon State 2025 Signees Could See the Field Early in Their Careers?

It's every recruit's dream to make an instant impact on their new football program but very few any given year get to do that. Most signees are either not physically or fundamentally ready for the rigours of the collegiate game. In their 2025 recruiting class, Oregon State signed 20 prospects, including 19 high school recruits.

Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at four of those signees who could see the field early in their Oregon State careers.