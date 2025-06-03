Oregon State Baseball: Corvallis Super Regional Begins Friday

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open play in its NCAA Super Regional Friday when the Beavers host Florida State as the second round of the postseason was announced on Tuesday.

The Beavers and Seminoles will get underway at 3 p.m. PT and air on ESPN2 in the first of three games. Game two is Saturday with a 6 p.m. start on ESPN2. The game three if necessary matchup will be Sunday. A start time and TV designation will be announced this weekend if that game is needed to be played.

Times and television information for all games are subject to change.

Oregon State and Florida State are meeting for the first time.

The Corvallis Super Regional is one of just three to feature a pair of national seeds. Number 4 Auburn hosts No. 13 Coastal Carolina and No. 3 Arkansas is hosting No. 14 Tennessee.

The Beavers advanced to the super regional after losing its first game of the Corvallis Regional to Saint Mary’s. Oregon State proceeded to out-score TCU, Saint Mary’s and USC, 52-6, over the next four games. That pushed Oregon State to a 45-13-1 record on the year.

Florida State, which is 41-15 this season, hosted Northwestern, Mississippi State and Bethune-Cookman. The Seminoles defeated Bethune-Cookman, 6-2, before winning back-to-back matchups over Mississippi State, 10-3 and 5-2.

Oregon State is in its third super regional over the past four seasons and fifth since 2017.

OSU Athletics