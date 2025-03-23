Who Could be the Next Prospect to Commit to Oregon State?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's 2026 recruiting class is off to a good start with the program holding four commitments before April, the most the program has had at this point in the calendar in the Rivals era.

Most recently, the Beavers went into California and landed three-star wide receiver Cynai Thomas to add to their class. They also recently added in-state prospect Noah Tishendorf tas well.

But who could be the next prospect to commit to the Beavers? We take a look below.