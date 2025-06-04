Oregon State Baseball: Aiva Arquette Named Brooks Wallace Award Finalist

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Oregon State junior Aiva Arquette is one of five finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, the College Baseball Foundation announced Wednesday.

The honor is given annually to the nation’s top college shortstop and the Kailua, Hawai’i native is looking to become the second Beaver to win the award. Cadyn Grenier was selected as the 2018 recipient.

Arquette is tied for the Oregon State team lead with a .352 batting average and 18 home runs this season. He leads the team with 16 doubles, 65 runs batted in and a .670 slugging percentage.

Arquette is the only Beaver to start every game at the same position this season, and has made web gem after web gem at short. He’s committed just four errors in 59 games and sports a .982 fielding percentage over 220 total chances.

Arquette is joined by UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky, Florida State’s Alex Lodise, Arizona State’s Matt King and Arkansas’ Wehiwa Aloy.

The recipient of the 2025 honor wll be announced Friday, June 13.

OSU Athletics