Following the conclusion of spring practices this past weekend, the Oregon State football team saw its 11th departure Thursday as defensive back Sam Mason entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder was a three-star recruit in the Beavers' class of 2022 and chose them over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Colorado, and others.

He redshirted during his freshman campaign in 2022, not seeing action before also not playing in the 2023 season. He had mostly seen action with the third-team defense this spring, but also with the second-team as well.

The Beavers are quite deep in the secondary, with 17 scholarship players. That breakdown can be found HERE.

Mason joins Jason White, Trevor Pope, Quincy Wright, Dylan Lopez, John Miller, Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Michael Erhart, Travis Throckmorton, and Carter Neuman as the Beavers in the portal...

